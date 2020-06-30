1627 E STREET SE

Amenities

*OPEN SAT, 11/30 - 2-3PM* *RENTAL* This 2 BR, 2.5 BA home has an open floor plan with gleaming hw floors. Main level features a cozy fireplace with built-in cabinetry, the kitchen has granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of storage space. The rear yard is a perfect spot for entertaining. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms (one master suite) and two full bathrooms. Easy access to metro rail & metro bus, tons of shopping and Capitol Hill eating spots. Dining room table, patio furniture and a gas grill will all remain at the property. Owner will also consider selling the property.