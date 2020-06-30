All apartments in Washington
Location

1627 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*OPEN SAT, 11/30 - 2-3PM* *RENTAL* This 2 BR, 2.5 BA home has an open floor plan with gleaming hw floors. Main level features a cozy fireplace with built-in cabinetry, the kitchen has granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of storage space. The rear yard is a perfect spot for entertaining. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms (one master suite) and two full bathrooms. Easy access to metro rail & metro bus, tons of shopping and Capitol Hill eating spots. Dining room table, patio furniture and a gas grill will all remain at the property. Owner will also consider selling the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 E STREET SE have any available units?
1627 E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 E STREET SE have?
Some of 1627 E STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1627 E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1627 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1627 E STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1627 E STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1627 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 E STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1627 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1627 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1627 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 E STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.

