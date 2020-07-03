1624 Monroe St Nw

Amenities

For short-term rent: fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath rowhouse in historic Mount Pleasant in NW DC. Available June 15 ? August 21. Perfect for a family or individuals looking for a very convenient and accessible place for a summer work stint or for new DC residents wanting a short-term rental while finding longer-term housing.



Rent:



? $4,000/month or $1,000/week, preference given to someone who will stay 6+ weeks

? All utilities included (electric, gas, water, and internet)



Neighborhood:

? Less than a 5 min walk from the center of Mt Pleasant, including multiple restaurants and the Saturday morning farmers market

? 3-5 blocks from 14th Street in Columbia Heights, including Giant grocery store, DC USA mall with Target and retail stores, and numerous restaurants

? Only 10-15 mins from the restaurants and bars on 11th St

? Very close to public transportation! 5 blocks to the yellow/green line (Columbia Heights station). Multiple bus lines stop just blocks away (H2, H3, H4, H8, 42, 43, S1, S2, S4, S9, and the Circulator bus).

? Easy access to Rock Creek Park ? trailhead 3 blocks away

? Capital bike share within 5 min walk

? 15-20 minute walk to National Zoo

? 3 playgrounds within 5-10 min walk



House details:



? Located on 1600 block of Monroe Street NW

? Master bedroom with king bed, 2 dressers, 2 nightstands, armchair with ottoman, and large closet

? Second bedroom great for kids! Twin bunk beds, dresser, closet, and glider with ottoman. Adjoining door to master bedroom.

? Third bedroom has double bed, nightstand, and dresser (no closet). Upstairs deck accessible from third bedroom.

? Upstairs bathroom: toilet, sink, and shower.

? Basement bathroom: toilet, clawfoot tub, sink in adjacent laundry room.

? Rental includes sheets, blankets, and towels.

? Open kitchen with standard appliances (dishwasher/disposal, gas stove, refrigerator, toaster oven, microwave). Rental includes basic cookware, dishes and utensils. Table & 4 chairs. Booster seat and additional folding chairs available.

? Living room with sofa, reclining chair, and flat screen TV.

? Backyard: deck with table and chairs for outdoor dining, gas grill, small raised bed garden. Very low maintenance.

? Piano in house, renters welcome to play.

? Washer/dryer in basement.

? Window box A/C: units provided in each bedroom upstairs and one large unit on 1st floor.

? Owners will use basement for storage. Renters will have access to laundry room and bathroom in basement, but otherwise are asked not to use basement space.

? Street parking only; visitor registration required with DC DMV if you have a car.

? No smoking.