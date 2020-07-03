All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1624 Monroe St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1624 Monroe St Nw
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:43 AM

1624 Monroe St Nw

1624 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1624 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
For short-term rent: fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath rowhouse in historic Mount Pleasant in NW DC. Available June 15 ? August 21. Perfect for a family or individuals looking for a very convenient and accessible place for a summer work stint or for new DC residents wanting a short-term rental while finding longer-term housing.

Rent:

? $4,000/month or $1,000/week, preference given to someone who will stay 6+ weeks
? All utilities included (electric, gas, water, and internet)

Neighborhood:
? Less than a 5 min walk from the center of Mt Pleasant, including multiple restaurants and the Saturday morning farmers market
? 3-5 blocks from 14th Street in Columbia Heights, including Giant grocery store, DC USA mall with Target and retail stores, and numerous restaurants
? Only 10-15 mins from the restaurants and bars on 11th St
? Very close to public transportation! 5 blocks to the yellow/green line (Columbia Heights station). Multiple bus lines stop just blocks away (H2, H3, H4, H8, 42, 43, S1, S2, S4, S9, and the Circulator bus).
? Easy access to Rock Creek Park ? trailhead 3 blocks away
? Capital bike share within 5 min walk
? 15-20 minute walk to National Zoo
? 3 playgrounds within 5-10 min walk

House details:

? Located on 1600 block of Monroe Street NW
? Master bedroom with king bed, 2 dressers, 2 nightstands, armchair with ottoman, and large closet
? Second bedroom great for kids! Twin bunk beds, dresser, closet, and glider with ottoman. Adjoining door to master bedroom.
? Third bedroom has double bed, nightstand, and dresser (no closet). Upstairs deck accessible from third bedroom.
? Upstairs bathroom: toilet, sink, and shower.
? Basement bathroom: toilet, clawfoot tub, sink in adjacent laundry room.
? Rental includes sheets, blankets, and towels.
? Open kitchen with standard appliances (dishwasher/disposal, gas stove, refrigerator, toaster oven, microwave). Rental includes basic cookware, dishes and utensils. Table & 4 chairs. Booster seat and additional folding chairs available.
? Living room with sofa, reclining chair, and flat screen TV.
? Backyard: deck with table and chairs for outdoor dining, gas grill, small raised bed garden. Very low maintenance.
? Piano in house, renters welcome to play.
? Washer/dryer in basement.
? Window box A/C: units provided in each bedroom upstairs and one large unit on 1st floor.
? Owners will use basement for storage. Renters will have access to laundry room and bathroom in basement, but otherwise are asked not to use basement space.
? Street parking only; visitor registration required with DC DMV if you have a car.
? No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Monroe St Nw have any available units?
1624 Monroe St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Monroe St Nw have?
Some of 1624 Monroe St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Monroe St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Monroe St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Monroe St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Monroe St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1624 Monroe St Nw offer parking?
No, 1624 Monroe St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Monroe St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Monroe St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Monroe St Nw have a pool?
No, 1624 Monroe St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Monroe St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1624 Monroe St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Monroe St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Monroe St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University