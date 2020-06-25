1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

***Please note, this unit has a combination kitchen/"living room" area that is on the small side. Ideally one would use one of the bedrooms as their Living Room and the Kitchen as their kitchen/dining area. *****2 bed 2 full bath top floor condo fully available. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Rear bedroom has full bath and door that leads to deck with gas grill. Unit has stacked washer/dryer and extra storage.

Rent includes water and parking.