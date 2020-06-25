All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202

1623 Butler Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1623 Butler Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
***Please note, this unit has a combination kitchen/"living room" area that is on the small side. Ideally one would use one of the bedrooms as their Living Room and the Kitchen as their kitchen/dining area. *****2 bed 2 full bath top floor condo fully available. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Rear bedroom has full bath and door that leads to deck with gas grill. Unit has stacked washer/dryer and extra storage.
Rent includes water and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have any available units?
1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have?
Some of 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University