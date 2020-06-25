1623 Butler Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
***Please note, this unit has a combination kitchen/"living room" area that is on the small side. Ideally one would use one of the bedrooms as their Living Room and the Kitchen as their kitchen/dining area. *****2 bed 2 full bath top floor condo fully available. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Rear bedroom has full bath and door that leads to deck with gas grill. Unit has stacked washer/dryer and extra storage. Rent includes water and parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have any available units?
1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 have?
Some of 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Butler Street, S.E. - 1, Unit 202 pet-friendly?