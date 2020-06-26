Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished stainless steel Property Amenities

1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E Available 08/03/19 Cozy 2 bd on Corcoran St NW! - This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo is located on the top floor of a boutique condo building. Apartment features, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen counter, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and central air.



The unit is available unfurnished or partial furnished, the apartment comes with two beds, kitchen stools, comfy living room furniture, TVs and much more!



The property has a walk score of 96, a transit score of 89 and bike score of 93. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Four blocks from the Dupont Metro (red), six blocks from U Street metro (yellow/green) and seven blocks from Farragut West (orange). There are 10 different bus lines within 3 blocks, 10 different car shares options with 3 blocks, 10 different capital bike shared within 4 blocks.



The building and unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing.



Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.



There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman at Craig@chatel.us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4196762)