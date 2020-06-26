All apartments in Washington
1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E

1620 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E Available 08/03/19 Cozy 2 bd on Corcoran St NW! - This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo is located on the top floor of a boutique condo building. Apartment features, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen counter, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and central air.

The unit is available unfurnished or partial furnished, the apartment comes with two beds, kitchen stools, comfy living room furniture, TVs and much more!

The property has a walk score of 96, a transit score of 89 and bike score of 93. There are numerous restaurants, gyms, grocery stores, and shopping very close by. Four blocks from the Dupont Metro (red), six blocks from U Street metro (yellow/green) and seven blocks from Farragut West (orange). There are 10 different bus lines within 3 blocks, 10 different car shares options with 3 blocks, 10 different capital bike shared within 4 blocks.

The building and unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing.

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman at Craig@chatel.us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4196762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have any available units?
1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have?
Some of 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E offer parking?
No, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have a pool?
No, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have accessible units?
No, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Corcoran Street, NW #E has units with dishwashers.
