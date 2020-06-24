1619 35th St NW

Amenities
Location location location! This location won't disappoint! Spacious FURNISHED 1 BR English Basement located in the heart of Georgetown! The unit is conveniently located a short walk from Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all of the amazing shops and restaurants Georgetown has to offer!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open floor plan
- Gas stove
- FURNISHED
- W/D in unit
- Huge built in desk
- Carpeted
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET
- NO PETS
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4630707)