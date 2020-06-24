All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1619 35th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1619 35th St NW
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

1619 35th St NW

1619 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1619 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Location location location! This location won't disappoint! Spacious FURNISHED 1 BR English Basement located in the heart of Georgetown! The unit is conveniently located a short walk from Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all of the amazing shops and restaurants Georgetown has to offer!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open floor plan
- Gas stove
- FURNISHED
- W/D in unit
- Huge built in desk
- Carpeted
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET
- NO PETS

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 35th St NW have any available units?
1619 35th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 35th St NW have?
Some of 1619 35th St NW's amenities include all utils included, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 35th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1619 35th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 35th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1619 35th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1619 35th St NW offer parking?
No, 1619 35th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1619 35th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 35th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 35th St NW have a pool?
No, 1619 35th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1619 35th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1619 35th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 35th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 35th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University