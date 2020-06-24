1619 35th St NW

Amenities

Location location location! This location won't disappoint! Spacious FURNISHED 1 BR English Basement located in the heart of Georgetown! The unit is conveniently located a short walk from Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all of the amazing shops and restaurants Georgetown has to offer!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Open floor plan

- Gas stove

- FURNISHED

- W/D in unit

- Huge built in desk

- Carpeted

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET

- NO PETS



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



