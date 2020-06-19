All apartments in Washington
1619 21st Pl SE

1619 21st Place Southeast · (301) 686-5670
Location

1619 21st Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1vhRcZwEoj9

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents the spacious 2 BD / 2.5 BA condo with plenty of natural light and fireplace. This home features recessed lighting, granite countertops, fresh carpet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closet, High ceilings and beautiful fireplace. In addition, this area is very walkable - most errands can be accomplished on foot. Transit is good, with many nearby public transportation options and some infrastructure for biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 21st Pl SE have any available units?
1619 21st Pl SE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 21st Pl SE have?
Some of 1619 21st Pl SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 21st Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1619 21st Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 21st Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 21st Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1619 21st Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1619 21st Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1619 21st Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 21st Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 21st Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1619 21st Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1619 21st Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1619 21st Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 21st Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 21st Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
