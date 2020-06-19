1619 21st Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1vhRcZwEoj9



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents the spacious 2 BD / 2.5 BA condo with plenty of natural light and fireplace. This home features recessed lighting, granite countertops, fresh carpet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closet, High ceilings and beautiful fireplace. In addition, this area is very walkable - most errands can be accomplished on foot. Transit is good, with many nearby public transportation options and some infrastructure for biking.