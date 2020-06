Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Section 8 encouraged to apply. This spacious 2 bedroom unit has been freshly painted and offers wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with lots of natural light. The location is within walking distance to the new H street corridor, metro bus, Gallaudet University with quick access to Downtown DC, major highways and moreOwner is flexible on credit, however, REQUIRES A+ rental history, 580+ credit score, annual combined household of $60,000 or more.