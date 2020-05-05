All apartments in Washington
1617 19th St NW Unit 2
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

1617 19th St NW Unit 2

1617 19th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1617 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE!! Prime location!!

Newly renovated 2 BR 2 bath condo in the heart of Dupont Circle! Tree lined street Steps from Dupont Circle metro, nightlife, shops and restaurants!

Property Highlights:
- Two Spacious bedrooms
- Two full baths with marble finishes
- Hardwood floors throughout
- W/D in Unit
- Great closet space
- Easy neighborhood parking (zone 2)
- Quiet street
- No smoking
- No Pets
- Walking distance to metro

Unit is rented unfurnished

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4859991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1617 19th St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1617 19th St NW Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 19th St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 19th St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
