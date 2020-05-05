1617 19th St NW Unit 2

Amenities

NEW PRICE!! Prime location!!



Newly renovated 2 BR 2 bath condo in the heart of Dupont Circle! Tree lined street Steps from Dupont Circle metro, nightlife, shops and restaurants!



Property Highlights:

- Two Spacious bedrooms

- Two full baths with marble finishes

- Hardwood floors throughout

- W/D in Unit

- Great closet space

- Easy neighborhood parking (zone 2)

- Quiet street

- No smoking

- No Pets

- Walking distance to metro



Unit is rented unfurnished



AVAILABLE NOW!!



