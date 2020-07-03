All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1616 6TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1616 6TH STREET NW
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

1616 6TH STREET NW

1616 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1616 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious & modern 2 level condo w tandem parking for 2 cars in the heart of Shaw. Top to bottom renovation in 2016 features 3 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, open plan living with a large sparkling kitchen, great for cooking and entertaining, gleaming hardwood floors and an entire wall of exposed brick. The upper hall leads back to a full bath and large bedroom with french doors and hallway access to the private deck and parking. This unit features soaring ceilings in both upper and lower levels. The lower level offers two more large bedrooms each with en suite bath plus a common area for media or home office. Located in the heart of historic Shaw, this home is convenient to Shaw shopping and retail - metro, award-winning library, Compass coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 6TH STREET NW have any available units?
1616 6TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 6TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1616 6TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 6TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1616 6TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 6TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1616 6TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1616 6TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1616 6TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1616 6TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 6TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 6TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1616 6TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1616 6TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1616 6TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 6TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 6TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University