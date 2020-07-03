1616 6TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious & modern 2 level condo w tandem parking for 2 cars in the heart of Shaw. Top to bottom renovation in 2016 features 3 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, open plan living with a large sparkling kitchen, great for cooking and entertaining, gleaming hardwood floors and an entire wall of exposed brick. The upper hall leads back to a full bath and large bedroom with french doors and hallway access to the private deck and parking. This unit features soaring ceilings in both upper and lower levels. The lower level offers two more large bedrooms each with en suite bath plus a common area for media or home office. Located in the heart of historic Shaw, this home is convenient to Shaw shopping and retail - metro, award-winning library, Compass coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, shopping and restaurants.