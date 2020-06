Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

This sophisticated new construction offers an open floor plan w a great contemporary feeling. Designed to satisfy luxury living. The big windows let in an abounding amount of natural light. Easy access to Metro, restaurants and all the excitement that H St corridor has to offer. Pet-friendly and ready for immediate occupancy. Get to Union Station using the FREE service offered by DC Street Car