Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:18 AM

1613 F STREET NE

1613 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1613 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Renovated, top-floor, 2bd/1ba coming available July 1. Granite kitchen (gas stove). Updated bath. Full sized washer/dryer and dishwasher. Every room gets natural light. Shared backyard with solar lights, brick patio, BBQ, table, sofa and space to garden. Keyless entry on building door. *Limiting in-person showings. Virtual tour coming - email for access*Location: 1613 F St NE. 1/3 mile to the street car. Less than 1/2 mile of The Pursuit Wine Bar, Biergarten Haus, Toki Underground, Red Rocks, H St Country Club, and The Argonaut. Just over 1M to Union Station.Pets: 50% refundable $300 security deposit and $30-$40 monthly pet fee apply.Parking: Street parking with residential parking permit ($35/year).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 F STREET NE have any available units?
1613 F STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 F STREET NE have?
Some of 1613 F STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 F STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 F STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 F STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 F STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1613 F STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1613 F STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1613 F STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 F STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 F STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1613 F STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1613 F STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1613 F STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 F STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 F STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

