1613 F STREET NE

Renovated, top-floor, 2bd/1ba coming available July 1. Granite kitchen (gas stove). Updated bath. Full sized washer/dryer and dishwasher. Every room gets natural light. Shared backyard with solar lights, brick patio, BBQ, table, sofa and space to garden. Keyless entry on building door. *Limiting in-person showings. Virtual tour coming - email for access*Location: 1613 F St NE. 1/3 mile to the street car. Less than 1/2 mile of The Pursuit Wine Bar, Biergarten Haus, Toki Underground, Red Rocks, H St Country Club, and The Argonaut. Just over 1M to Union Station.Pets: 50% refundable $300 security deposit and $30-$40 monthly pet fee apply.Parking: Street parking with residential parking permit ($35/year).