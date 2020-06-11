1613 Corcoran St NW Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 BR in Dupont Circle and Logan Circle // Email TODAY - Whether you're working up on the Hill, out in Arlington or from your kitchen table, you'll find an easy commute at 1613 Corcoran. Your weekends won't be half bad either with fabulous restaurants, bars, museums and more just a short walk away. This apartment also boasts an excellent kitchen/ living room layout, a luxurious bathroom, and a rear terrace.



Features:

- Island Countertop

- Stainless Steel Stove

- In Unit Washer/Dryer

- Hardwood Floors

- Built-in Shelving Units

- Cozy Fireplace

- Luxurious Tile Shower

- Custom, Modern Vanity

- Rear Balcony/ Terrace

- Off-Street Parking Available for Extra Cost

- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services



Nearby:

Metro - Dupont Circle Metrorail Stop (10 mins walk)

Groceries - Safeway (2 mins walk) - Whole Foods (5 mins walk) - CVS (5 mins walk)

Restaurants - Hank's Oyster Bar, Trio Bistro, Duke's Grocery, Agora, sweetgreen, Shake Shack, Le Diplomate, Estadio, Baan Thai,

Cafes - Blue Bottle, Kramerbooks, Dolcezza, Java House, Mikko Nordic Fine Foods

Entertainment - National Museum of American Jewish Heritage, National Gallery of Art, Logan Circle, Thomas Circle, National Geographic Museum

Walking Distance to Dupont Circle, Downtown and many Embassies!

Walk Score: 97/100

Transit Score: 89/100

Bike Score: 99/100



*About Atlas Lane*



Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com.



