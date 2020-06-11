All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Corcoran St NW Unit B

1613 Corcoran St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 BR in Dupont Circle and Logan Circle // Email TODAY - Whether you're working up on the Hill, out in Arlington or from your kitchen table, you'll find an easy commute at 1613 Corcoran. Your weekends won't be half bad either with fabulous restaurants, bars, museums and more just a short walk away. This apartment also boasts an excellent kitchen/ living room layout, a luxurious bathroom, and a rear terrace.

Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Island Countertop
- Stainless Steel Stove
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- Hardwood Floors
- Built-in Shelving Units
- Cozy Fireplace
- Luxurious Tile Shower
- Custom, Modern Vanity
- Rear Balcony/ Terrace
- Off-Street Parking Available for Extra Cost
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services

Nearby:
Metro - Dupont Circle Metrorail Stop (10 mins walk)
Groceries - Safeway (2 mins walk) - Whole Foods (5 mins walk) - CVS (5 mins walk)
Restaurants - Hank's Oyster Bar, Trio Bistro, Duke's Grocery, Agora, sweetgreen, Shake Shack, Le Diplomate, Estadio, Baan Thai,
Cafes - Blue Bottle, Kramerbooks, Dolcezza, Java House, Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
Entertainment - National Museum of American Jewish Heritage, National Gallery of Art, Logan Circle, Thomas Circle, National Geographic Museum
Walking Distance to Dupont Circle, Downtown and many Embassies!
Walk Score: 97/100
Transit Score: 89/100
Bike Score: 99/100

*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

(RLNE4586635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

