Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1612 BELMONT STREET NW

1612 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1612 BELMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1612 BELMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1612 BELMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 BELMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 BELMONT STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 BELMONT STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
