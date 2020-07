Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome home! Just steps away from the H Street Corridor is this beautiful, open floor plan 1 bed/1 bath + powder room condo, with hardwood floor throughout. This one is perfect for entertaining! Whether you are wowing your guests with the stunning gourmet kitchen, including an over-sized island & ample cabinet space or firing up the grill and relaxing on your private patio, this is the perfect place to call home. No Pets, no smoking.