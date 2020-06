Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Rowhouse in Georgetown - Property Id: 146847



Beautiful 3 story rowhouse in the heart of Georgetown. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house is steps away from Volta Park and the park's tennis and basketball court as well as pool. The house is located near multiple bus lines which makes commutes downtown incredibly easy. The house has central air and heating and a small, private backyard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146847p

Property Id 146847



(RLNE5088962)