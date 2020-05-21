All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 16 17TH ST NE #321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
16 17TH ST NE #321
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

16 17TH ST NE #321

16 17th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 17th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning modern that was completely renovated in 2015 with exquisite architectural details. The dramatic 9' ceilings & open floor concept, makes the unit feel and live larger than what the square footage may suggest. The large windows in this corner unit flood every room with natural light all day long. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops that also serve as a breakfast bar, and top of the line Stainless Steel appliances. Good size walk-in closet, and washer and dryer are in the unit. Master Bath with a huge glass shower enclosure and porcelain tile. And last but not least, your own top floor just a few stairs up from your apartment. Still time to enjoy the ample outdoor space with friends and family gatherings, and look forward to spring and summertime with BBQ and dinner al fresco. There is plenty of street parking available, not to mention you are 2 blocks away from the Stadium-Armory Metro and Bikeshare. Shopping and entertainment are merely blocks away at Eastern Market and Barracks Row, or if you are looking form more outdoor space then Lincoln Park is calling your name. This is truly a great find that will satisfy almost every taste.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have any available units?
16 17TH ST NE #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have?
Some of 16 17TH ST NE #321's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 17TH ST NE #321 currently offering any rent specials?
16 17TH ST NE #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 17TH ST NE #321 pet-friendly?
No, 16 17TH ST NE #321 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 offer parking?
Yes, 16 17TH ST NE #321 offers parking.
Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 17TH ST NE #321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have a pool?
No, 16 17TH ST NE #321 does not have a pool.
Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have accessible units?
No, 16 17TH ST NE #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 16 17TH ST NE #321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 17TH ST NE #321 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University