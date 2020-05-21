16 17TH ST NE #321

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Stunning modern that was completely renovated in 2015 with exquisite architectural details. The dramatic 9' ceilings & open floor concept, makes the unit feel and live larger than what the square footage may suggest. The large windows in this corner unit flood every room with natural light all day long. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops that also serve as a breakfast bar, and top of the line Stainless Steel appliances. Good size walk-in closet, and washer and dryer are in the unit. Master Bath with a huge glass shower enclosure and porcelain tile. And last but not least, your own top floor just a few stairs up from your apartment. Still time to enjoy the ample outdoor space with friends and family gatherings, and look forward to spring and summertime with BBQ and dinner al fresco. There is plenty of street parking available, not to mention you are 2 blocks away from the Stadium-Armory Metro and Bikeshare. Shopping and entertainment are merely blocks away at Eastern Market and Barracks Row, or if you are looking form more outdoor space then Lincoln Park is calling your name. This is truly a great find that will satisfy almost every taste.