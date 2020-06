Amenities

Gorgeous, modern and spacious - townhouse -2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath furnished unit available from May 15- September 1 (dates are negotiable). Both bedrooms with ensuite bath. Roof Deck with breathtaking views of DC. Small dog and cat ok . Parking on street . G2 Bus seconds walk. 12 minute walk to Shaw metro. Steps from theaters, dining and U street corridor, no car required. Wonderful neighborhood with fantastic neighbors.