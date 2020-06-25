1553 44th St NW

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll never leave on vacation once you are home in this blissful gem in a beautiful secluded park in the middle of the city! It is steps from public transport, shopping, leisure, and culture. The interior of the century-old house has been gut renovated and the charming neighborhood is historically protected. There is absolute silence to hear the sounds of the surrounding bird sanctuary woodland. Walk to the buzz of the city and come home to zen peace. Check out the three bedroom two and a half bath, garden and off street parking home.



(RLNE4874977)