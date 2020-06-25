All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1553 44th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1553 44th St NW
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

1553 44th St NW

1553 44th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1553 44th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Archibold Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll never leave on vacation once you are home in this blissful gem in a beautiful secluded park in the middle of the city! It is steps from public transport, shopping, leisure, and culture. The interior of the century-old house has been gut renovated and the charming neighborhood is historically protected. There is absolute silence to hear the sounds of the surrounding bird sanctuary woodland. Walk to the buzz of the city and come home to zen peace. Check out the three bedroom two and a half bath, garden and off street parking home.

(RLNE4874977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 44th St NW have any available units?
1553 44th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1553 44th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1553 44th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 44th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 44th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1553 44th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1553 44th St NW offers parking.
Does 1553 44th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 44th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 44th St NW have a pool?
No, 1553 44th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1553 44th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1553 44th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 44th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 44th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 44th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 44th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University