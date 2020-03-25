155 U St North West

Amenities

Video tour: https://youtu.be/Hzy9LO0ql74 Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian townhouse for rent in Ledroit Park. Main level has exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, central air-conditioning. Kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, built-in microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher), corian countertops, and ceramic floor. Nice deck in backyard. Close to Children's National Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Howard University, Catholic University, U Street-Cardozo, Capitol Hill. Parking on street readily available, 6 blocks to Shaw-Howard University metro station, and 1 block to bus stop (G2,G8,80). Next door to Parker Flats at Gage School condos. 5 minute walk to restaurants/bars such as Big Bear Cafe, Boundary Stone, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Rustik Tavern and local farmer's market on Saturdays.