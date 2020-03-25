All apartments in Washington
155 U St North West

155 U St NW · No Longer Available
Location

155 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video tour: https://youtu.be/Hzy9LO0ql74 Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Victorian townhouse for rent in Ledroit Park. Main level has exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, central air-conditioning. Kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, built-in microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher), corian countertops, and ceramic floor. Nice deck in backyard. Close to Children's National Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Howard University, Catholic University, U Street-Cardozo, Capitol Hill. Parking on street readily available, 6 blocks to Shaw-Howard University metro station, and 1 block to bus stop (G2,G8,80). Next door to Parker Flats at Gage School condos. 5 minute walk to restaurants/bars such as Big Bear Cafe, Boundary Stone, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Rustik Tavern and local farmer's market on Saturdays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 U St North West have any available units?
155 U St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 U St North West have?
Some of 155 U St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 U St North West currently offering any rent specials?
155 U St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 U St North West pet-friendly?
No, 155 U St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 155 U St North West offer parking?
No, 155 U St North West does not offer parking.
Does 155 U St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 U St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 U St North West have a pool?
No, 155 U St North West does not have a pool.
Does 155 U St North West have accessible units?
No, 155 U St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 155 U St North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 U St North West has units with dishwashers.
