Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live and work here now. Large3 Bedrooms house Original Dining And Living rooms. Great eat in kitchen. Heart of DC Walk to U st. Shaw and U st. metro. Recently updated. Walk to MCI center or Downtown / DuPont circle. DC night life. Bike to capital hill. Great space with exposed bricks with 2 full baths available to move in.

Very nice outdoor patio. Showing in person Saturday June 13 from 12-1 pm