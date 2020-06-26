1542 1st Street Northwest

Amenities

Beautiful Truxton Circle/Bloomingdale 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom rowhouse with finished basement, private back patio, central air, hardwood floors, and a convenient open floor plan.



Recently fully renovated, this home has a great layout for families or communal living. Main floor has an open kitchen, spacious living/dining area, and a half-bathroom. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes en suite bathroom; there are an additional two bedrooms and one additional bathroom on the upper level as well. The finished basement (with stylish tile flooring installed in the last year) includes a full bathroom and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.



Located 1 block from neighborhood hub Big Bear Café, and just 5-10 mins walk to all the Bloomingdale neighborhood favorites, including acclaimed restaurant Red Hen and loads of family-friendly options (Bacio Pizzeria, Boundary Stone, Pub and the People, DCity Smokehouse, ANXO Cidery & Pinxtos Bar, BKK Cookshop, etc.). Shaw and NoMA (including Union Market and the largest Trader Joe's in DC) are also in easy walking distance. Street parking is easy, and so is car-free living! Home is walking distance to Metro's red line (NoMA/Gallaudet) and green/yellow lines (Shaw-Howard). Florida Avenue Playground is half a block away. The home is in-bounds for beloved, highly-rated Seaton Elementary (with its “secret garden” behind the school!) and within blocks of multiple charter schools, including bilingual Mundo Verde and Friendship-Armstrong School, which includes a Reggio Emilia center. Property will be professionally managed.



One year lease minimum. No smoking, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.