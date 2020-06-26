All apartments in Washington
1542 1st Street Northwest

1542 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1542 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
Beautiful Truxton Circle/Bloomingdale 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom rowhouse with finished basement, private back patio, central air, hardwood floors, and a convenient open floor plan.

Recently fully renovated, this home has a great layout for families or communal living. Main floor has an open kitchen, spacious living/dining area, and a half-bathroom. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes en suite bathroom; there are an additional two bedrooms and one additional bathroom on the upper level as well. The finished basement (with stylish tile flooring installed in the last year) includes a full bathroom and laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.

Located 1 block from neighborhood hub Big Bear Café, and just 5-10 mins walk to all the Bloomingdale neighborhood favorites, including acclaimed restaurant Red Hen and loads of family-friendly options (Bacio Pizzeria, Boundary Stone, Pub and the People, DCity Smokehouse, ANXO Cidery & Pinxtos Bar, BKK Cookshop, etc.). Shaw and NoMA (including Union Market and the largest Trader Joe's in DC) are also in easy walking distance. Street parking is easy, and so is car-free living! Home is walking distance to Metro's red line (NoMA/Gallaudet) and green/yellow lines (Shaw-Howard). Florida Avenue Playground is half a block away. The home is in-bounds for beloved, highly-rated Seaton Elementary (with its “secret garden” behind the school!) and within blocks of multiple charter schools, including bilingual Mundo Verde and Friendship-Armstrong School, which includes a Reggio Emilia center. Property will be professionally managed.

One year lease minimum. No smoking, no pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 1st Street Northwest have any available units?
1542 1st Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 1st Street Northwest have?
Some of 1542 1st Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 1st Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1542 1st Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 1st Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1542 1st Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1542 1st Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1542 1st Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1542 1st Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 1st Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 1st Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1542 1st Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1542 1st Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1542 1st Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 1st Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 1st Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
