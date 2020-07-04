All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

1537 MARION STREET NW

1537 Marion St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Marion St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming row house on a quite one way street. This home offers an open main level with marble floors, exposed brick and a spiral staircase. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting and maple cabinets. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout and the master bedroom features exposed brick, vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. There is a second bedroom on this level along with a renovated bathroom. There is ample outdoor space along with an area for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 MARION STREET NW have any available units?
1537 MARION STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 MARION STREET NW have?
Some of 1537 MARION STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 MARION STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1537 MARION STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 MARION STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1537 MARION STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1537 MARION STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1537 MARION STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1537 MARION STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 MARION STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 MARION STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1537 MARION STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1537 MARION STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1537 MARION STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 MARION STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 MARION STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

