1537 MARION STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming row house on a quite one way street. This home offers an open main level with marble floors, exposed brick and a spiral staircase. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, under cabinet lighting and maple cabinets. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout and the master bedroom features exposed brick, vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet. There is a second bedroom on this level along with a renovated bathroom. There is ample outdoor space along with an area for parking.