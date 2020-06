Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 1537 33rd Street located in the heart of Georgetown this home offers three bedrooms two and a half baths, large living room with tons of natural light. Renovated eat in kitchen w/ french doors opening to the private walled patio ! - Tenants must occupy. 2 year minimum lease.