1536 8th Street NW A
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1536 8th Street NW A

1536 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1536 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1536 8th Street NW - Unit A - Property Id: 37171

Lovely, updated and spacious 2 BR/ 1.5 BA. Federal row home w/ shared parking and deck in Shaw/Old City neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters as well as plenty of closet space.

Metro is located 2 blocks from this wonderful home, half block from Gourmet Safeway, walking distance to Convention Center and fabulous restaurant/ shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37171
Property Id 37171

(RLNE5443897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

