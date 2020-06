Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Located in the Heart of Dupont. This charming three-level, three bedrooms plus den, townhouse offers gracious open space living. The main level foyer opens to living room and separate dining room, galley kitchen, 2 fireplaces, hardwoods floors, bay windows, spiral staircase in living room gives access to second level den / bedroom & third fireplace. Second level- two beds one full bath. Third Floors- Kitchen, bedroom & full bath - family room with built inns and 4th fireplace.