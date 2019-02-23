1533 K St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hill East 3BR 2BA w/Parking - Property Id: 202218



Lovely townhome rental in Hill East. The home includes 3 levels of living space with 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level and a basement suite with another full bathroom on the lower. Main level includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and access to the rear deck with beautiful views of the Anacostia River. Kitchen is newly renovated, has updated appliances. Washer and dryer are in the basement. All utilities are included. Available immediately.



One year lease. Move in requirements include application, credit check, deposit and first month's rent.



Vouchers welcome but tenant will pay out of pocket any unpaid portion of the rent.

No Pets Allowed



