All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1533 K St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1533 K St SE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

1533 K St SE

1533 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1533 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hill East 3BR 2BA w/Parking - Property Id: 202218

Lovely townhome rental in Hill East. The home includes 3 levels of living space with 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level and a basement suite with another full bathroom on the lower. Main level includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and access to the rear deck with beautiful views of the Anacostia River. Kitchen is newly renovated, has updated appliances. Washer and dryer are in the basement. All utilities are included. Available immediately.

One year lease. Move in requirements include application, credit check, deposit and first month's rent.

Vouchers welcome but tenant will pay out of pocket any unpaid portion of the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202218
Property Id 202218

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 K St SE have any available units?
1533 K St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 K St SE have?
Some of 1533 K St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 K St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1533 K St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 K St SE pet-friendly?
No, 1533 K St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1533 K St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1533 K St SE offers parking.
Does 1533 K St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1533 K St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 K St SE have a pool?
No, 1533 K St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1533 K St SE have accessible units?
No, 1533 K St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 K St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 K St SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University