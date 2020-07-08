Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

1529 S St NW Upstairs Available 05/15/20 Elegant 2 Bedroom in Logan Circle! Parking Included! - Bright and spacious, this is a true DC gem! Step into the airy living room with beautiful hardwood floors and large bay windows letting in plenty of natural light. Continuing into the dining room, this space flows into a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances and premier finishes. An additional eat-in breakfast area allows for versatile entertaining. A half bath with washer/dryer complete this floor.



Upstairs, each bedroom is generously sized and includes large built-ins, allowing for ample storage space! A full bath with well-appointed accents make for a spa-like oasis. The carriage house with two-car parking features a versatile multi-use space with beautiful exposed brick! An expansive landscaped yard and patio rounds out this wonderful home.



Located between some of DC's most coveted neighborhoods, you'll have options galore nestled in Dupont, & Logan Circles. Just a couple blocks away, you'll find grocery options like Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joe's. Head to grab coffee at The Wydown or brunch at El Centro or Duke's Grocery. The dinner and drink options are endless - ChurchKey, Barcelona, and Ghibellina to name a few! Located just a block off of 16th Street with several bus routes available, and equidistant 10 minute walks to both Dupont Circle (Red) and U Street (Yellow/Green) Metro stations make commuting a breeze!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and flat $100 water fee. Two off-street parking spots are included! Pets welcome!



(RLNE5764394)