All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1529 S St NW Upstairs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1529 S St NW Upstairs
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1529 S St NW Upstairs

1529 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1529 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
1529 S St NW Upstairs Available 05/15/20 Elegant 2 Bedroom in Logan Circle! Parking Included! - Bright and spacious, this is a true DC gem! Step into the airy living room with beautiful hardwood floors and large bay windows letting in plenty of natural light. Continuing into the dining room, this space flows into a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances and premier finishes. An additional eat-in breakfast area allows for versatile entertaining. A half bath with washer/dryer complete this floor.

Upstairs, each bedroom is generously sized and includes large built-ins, allowing for ample storage space! A full bath with well-appointed accents make for a spa-like oasis. The carriage house with two-car parking features a versatile multi-use space with beautiful exposed brick! An expansive landscaped yard and patio rounds out this wonderful home.

Located between some of DC's most coveted neighborhoods, you'll have options galore nestled in Dupont, & Logan Circles. Just a couple blocks away, you'll find grocery options like Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joe's. Head to grab coffee at The Wydown or brunch at El Centro or Duke's Grocery. The dinner and drink options are endless - ChurchKey, Barcelona, and Ghibellina to name a few! Located just a block off of 16th Street with several bus routes available, and equidistant 10 minute walks to both Dupont Circle (Red) and U Street (Yellow/Green) Metro stations make commuting a breeze!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and flat $100 water fee. Two off-street parking spots are included! Pets welcome!

(RLNE5764394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have any available units?
1529 S St NW Upstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have?
Some of 1529 S St NW Upstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 S St NW Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
1529 S St NW Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 S St NW Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 S St NW Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs offer parking?
Yes, 1529 S St NW Upstairs offers parking.
Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 S St NW Upstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have a pool?
No, 1529 S St NW Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 1529 S St NW Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 S St NW Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 S St NW Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University