1526 8TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Snag this Shaw-some rental before the end of summer and enjoy cocktails on your incredible roof deck! Spacious and updated, this three level unit offers an open layout with three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Main level kitchen and living space features hardwood floors, stainless appliances with a cozy and warm atmosphere. Second floor has a huge master bedroom with en-suite bath, as well as a large second bedroom and the in-unit washer/dryer. Top floor provides another incredible large bedroom and en-suite bath with walk out to the lovely rooftop deck. Happy summer!