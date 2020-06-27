All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1525 Q St. NW 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1525 Q St. NW 14
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1525 Q St. NW 14

1525 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1525 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
The Normandy - Property Id: 128815

Right in the heart of DC, this top floor apartment surrounded by Logan Circle, DuPont Circle, and all of the fun of 14th St. is the perfect place for anyone looking to take in all that Washington, DC has to offer. This historic 2BR/1BA has large closets, newly renovated kitchen, original hardwood floors, washer and dryer in building, and bike storage in building. Fireplace in unit is non-functional but adds aesthetics to the unit. Lot's of natural light and ideal top floor location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128815p
Property Id 128815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have any available units?
1525 Q St. NW 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have?
Some of 1525 Q St. NW 14's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Q St. NW 14 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Q St. NW 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Q St. NW 14 pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Q St. NW 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 offer parking?
No, 1525 Q St. NW 14 does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Q St. NW 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have a pool?
No, 1525 Q St. NW 14 does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have accessible units?
No, 1525 Q St. NW 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Q St. NW 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Q St. NW 14 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University