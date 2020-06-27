1525 Q St. NW 14

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

The Normandy - Property Id: 128815



Right in the heart of DC, this top floor apartment surrounded by Logan Circle, DuPont Circle, and all of the fun of 14th St. is the perfect place for anyone looking to take in all that Washington, DC has to offer. This historic 2BR/1BA has large closets, newly renovated kitchen, original hardwood floors, washer and dryer in building, and bike storage in building. Fireplace in unit is non-functional but adds aesthetics to the unit. Lot's of natural light and ideal top floor location.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128815p

Property Id 128815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027411)