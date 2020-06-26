1524 18th St NW Unit 2

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction stainless steel some paid utils

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! STEPS FROM THE DUPONT CIRCLE METRO AND ALL THAT DUPONT HAS TO OFFER!!

SPECTACULAR STUDIO FOR RENT WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES!!!



FEATURES:

- New construction (1 yr old)

- Stainless steel appliances

- Quartz countertops

- Gas cooking

- W/D in unit

- Open floor plan

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Surplus of cabinet space

- Nest thermometers



LOCATION:

With a walk score of 98 out of 100, this gorgeous studio is considered a "Walker's Paradise" so daily errands and weekend activities do not require a car. Located in Dupont Circle steps from Dupont Metro and award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries create a city experience like no other.



THINGS TO KNOW:

Available NOW!

Sec Deposit of one month's rent

Gas is included in rent!



***Unit will be rented unfurnished***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935623)