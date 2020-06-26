All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1524 18th St NW Unit 2
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

1524 18th St NW Unit 2

1524 18th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1524 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! STEPS FROM THE DUPONT CIRCLE METRO AND ALL THAT DUPONT HAS TO OFFER!!
SPECTACULAR STUDIO FOR RENT WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES!!!

FEATURES:
- New construction (1 yr old)
- Stainless steel appliances
- Quartz countertops
- Gas cooking
- W/D in unit
- Open floor plan
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Surplus of cabinet space
- Nest thermometers

LOCATION:
With a walk score of 98 out of 100, this gorgeous studio is considered a "Walker's Paradise" so daily errands and weekend activities do not require a car. Located in Dupont Circle steps from Dupont Metro and award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries create a city experience like no other.

THINGS TO KNOW:
Available NOW!
Sec Deposit of one month's rent
Gas is included in rent!

***Unit will be rented unfurnished***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1524 18th St NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1524 18th St NW Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1524 18th St NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 18th St NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
