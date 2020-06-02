Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking yoga

1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 Available 08/20/19 Pretty Perch in Columbia Heights w/ Parking - This spacious one bedroom checks every box! An open floor plan in the kitchen and living room features hardwood floors, huge windows, and modern fixtures. Granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (including gas stove) make this a perfect place to cook and entertain. Gorgeous light floods the living room offering a great spot for plants. Continue into the spacious master bedroom and down the hall, a sleek bathroom complete with white tile shower. A full-size washer and dryer make this space even more convenient.



This perch is located in a boutique and totally renovated building just blocks to the heart of Columbia Heights. Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more but indulge in the local business that keeps the area so unique. Mola, Thip Khao, and Beau Thai are all great places for dinner all minutes from your doorstep. Easy access to the best of Mount Pleasant; don't miss yoga at Past Tense Yoga Studio! Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street buslines just a block away and the green line metro a mere 3 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.



Security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. One parking space included in the rent. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for electric and $200 building move-in fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972284)