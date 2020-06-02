All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1514 Newton St NW Unit 303

1514 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 Available 08/20/19 Pretty Perch in Columbia Heights w/ Parking - This spacious one bedroom checks every box! An open floor plan in the kitchen and living room features hardwood floors, huge windows, and modern fixtures. Granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (including gas stove) make this a perfect place to cook and entertain. Gorgeous light floods the living room offering a great spot for plants. Continue into the spacious master bedroom and down the hall, a sleek bathroom complete with white tile shower. A full-size washer and dryer make this space even more convenient.

This perch is located in a boutique and totally renovated building just blocks to the heart of Columbia Heights. Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more but indulge in the local business that keeps the area so unique. Mola, Thip Khao, and Beau Thai are all great places for dinner all minutes from your doorstep. Easy access to the best of Mount Pleasant; don't miss yoga at Past Tense Yoga Studio! Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 16th and 14th Street buslines just a block away and the green line metro a mere 3 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.

Security deposit of one month rent due upon signing the lease. One parking space included in the rent. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for electric and $200 building move-in fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have any available units?
1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have?
Some of 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Newton St NW Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
