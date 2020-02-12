All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1514 21ST STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1514 21ST STREET NW
Last updated April 5 2019 at 6:10 PM

1514 21ST STREET NW

1514 21st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1514 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come view this 1 bedroom luxury apartment in Dupont Circle. This property comes with magnificent hardwood floors, crown molding, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, American cherry cabinets, granite breakfast bar and countertops plus a quiet private balcony off the master bedroom.This apartment is considered a "Walker's Paradise" receiving a score of 97! Conveniently located near some of the District's top restaurants and nightlife venues, you will have no problems dining or staying entertained in the amazingly diverse Dupont Circle neighborhood. Located just 1,000 feet from the Dupont Circle Station entrance, this apartment can be your hub to exploring all Washington DC has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 21ST STREET NW have any available units?
1514 21ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 21ST STREET NW have?
Some of 1514 21ST STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 21ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1514 21ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 21ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1514 21ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1514 21ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 21ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1514 21ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 21ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 21ST STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University