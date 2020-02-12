1514 21ST STREET NW

Amenities

Come view this 1 bedroom luxury apartment in Dupont Circle. This property comes with magnificent hardwood floors, crown molding, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, American cherry cabinets, granite breakfast bar and countertops plus a quiet private balcony off the master bedroom.This apartment is considered a "Walker's Paradise" receiving a score of 97! Conveniently located near some of the District's top restaurants and nightlife venues, you will have no problems dining or staying entertained in the amazingly diverse Dupont Circle neighborhood. Located just 1,000 feet from the Dupont Circle Station entrance, this apartment can be your hub to exploring all Washington DC has to offer.