Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

1513 Van Buren St NW

1513 Van Buren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Van Buren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to upper NW DC. Located mins from Georgia Ave., shopping and metro. 15 mins from Silver Spring, MD.

Large 5-bedroom home with updated kitchen and baths. Large living area with separate dining room and sunroom.

2 master bedrooms, 3 large rooms on 2nd and 3rd level. Fireplace. Master bath with his and her sinks including Jacuzzi tub. Energy efficient appliances and large back yard.

This home is furnished and or can be rented vacant. 15 mins from Howard University. Off street parking is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Van Buren St NW have any available units?
1513 Van Buren St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Van Buren St NW have?
Some of 1513 Van Buren St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Van Buren St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Van Buren St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Van Buren St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Van Buren St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Van Buren St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Van Buren St NW offers parking.
Does 1513 Van Buren St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Van Buren St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Van Buren St NW have a pool?
No, 1513 Van Buren St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Van Buren St NW have accessible units?
No, 1513 Van Buren St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Van Buren St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Van Buren St NW has units with dishwashers.

