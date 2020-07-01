1513 Van Buren St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to upper NW DC. Located mins from Georgia Ave., shopping and metro. 15 mins from Silver Spring, MD.



Large 5-bedroom home with updated kitchen and baths. Large living area with separate dining room and sunroom.



2 master bedrooms, 3 large rooms on 2nd and 3rd level. Fireplace. Master bath with his and her sinks including Jacuzzi tub. Energy efficient appliances and large back yard.



This home is furnished and or can be rented vacant. 15 mins from Howard University. Off street parking is available.