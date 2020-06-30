All apartments in Washington
1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE

1504 Mississippi Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Mississippi Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single family home with two car garage in desirable Asheford Court. Formal living and dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite counter tops. Fly room with Fire Place. Master Brm with 2 w/in closets, tray ceiling. Master bath with tub and shower. Fully Finished basement with full bath. Housing choice voucher program welcome. Must have good credit! This home is a part of the upscale Asheford Court community with 75 distinctive homes. Across the street from Oxon Run Park. few blocks to two Metro Stations, Giant grocery store, multiple schools, and the Shops at Park Village. Within minutes of downtown DC, the Washington Nationals Stadium and National Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have any available units?
1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

