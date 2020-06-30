1504 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single family home with two car garage in desirable Asheford Court. Formal living and dining room. Hardwood flooring on main level, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite counter tops. Fly room with Fire Place. Master Brm with 2 w/in closets, tray ceiling. Master bath with tub and shower. Fully Finished basement with full bath. Housing choice voucher program welcome. Must have good credit! This home is a part of the upscale Asheford Court community with 75 distinctive homes. Across the street from Oxon Run Park. few blocks to two Metro Stations, Giant grocery store, multiple schools, and the Shops at Park Village. Within minutes of downtown DC, the Washington Nationals Stadium and National Harbor