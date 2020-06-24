1503 1st Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and beautifully renovated 2BD/1.5BA townhouse in Southwest Waterfront! 1,200 sqft house has gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block island, hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and heat and W/D in the unit. Private deck and master bedroom balcony. 1 Carport parking space and street parking available. Pets are welcome.



Unbeatable location: just 4 blocks aways from the Waterfront, 2 blocks from both National park and Audi Arena. Great for commuters: 5 blocks away from Navy Yard and Waterfront Green line metro stations, 3 minutes to I-395 and I-295.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.