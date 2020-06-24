All apartments in Washington
1503 1st Street SW
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:02 PM

1503 1st Street SW

1503 1st Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1503 1st Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and beautifully renovated 2BD/1.5BA townhouse in Southwest Waterfront! 1,200 sqft house has gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block island, hardwood floors throughout, central A/C and heat and W/D in the unit. Private deck and master bedroom balcony. 1 Carport parking space and street parking available. Pets are welcome.

Unbeatable location: just 4 blocks aways from the Waterfront, 2 blocks from both National park and Audi Arena. Great for commuters: 5 blocks away from Navy Yard and Waterfront Green line metro stations, 3 minutes to I-395 and I-295.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 1st Street SW have any available units?
1503 1st Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 1st Street SW have?
Some of 1503 1st Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 1st Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1503 1st Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 1st Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 1st Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 1503 1st Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 1503 1st Street SW offers parking.
Does 1503 1st Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 1st Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 1st Street SW have a pool?
No, 1503 1st Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1503 1st Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1503 1st Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 1st Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 1st Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
