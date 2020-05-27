15 Jefferson St NE

Amenities

WELCOME HOME Wonderfully renovated and designed, hardwood floor home, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet of living space! On the main level is a spacious living area with wood burning fireplace, picturesque windows providing tons of natural light. The dining room opposite side is the focal point of the home, perfect for hosting family and friends. The kitchen is updated, with gorgeous cherry cabinets, marble countertops, attractive backsplash, sleek stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and refrigerator. Unique layout with two bedrooms on the main level convenient with full bath access, one with backyard access. On the second loft level, discover a large full bedroom en suite with full bath could also be converted to a den or children's playroom. The lower level is fully finished en suite as well, with kitchen, laundry, full bath and direct access to backyard space. WHAT YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD Renovated and modern single family home in Fort Totten/Petworth. Convenient to Georgia Ave and North Capitol Street; you have the luxury of Takoma Park Maryland to the north and Brookland, Shaw, and Downtown DC to the south. Accessible to Rock Creek Park and terrific surrounding greenspace. Situated near Rock Creek Park, Fort Slocum Park, and the Metropolitan Branch Trail, there are hundreds of miles of interconnecting trails throughout Maryland and DC, perfect for the family picnic, dog walking, or the active young professional. Quickly travel to Downtown DC via several bus lines. The bus stop is just a block from the home; the Fort Totten Station serves Green, Yellow and Red lines, and is a half mile walk or short bus/car ride. Nearby, fast favorite Jackie Lee's bar and BBQ is a 3 few blocks away, with a coffee shop coming this winter. Newer Walmart Supercenter on Riggs Road NE (10 min walk) and the year-round Farmer's Market at Takoma Park are at your fingertips. The Takoma Park neighborhood, just 2 miles north, has ample eateries and shops, including the local favorite, Republic. The busy Petworth block of Upsher Street is one metro stop away, with award-winning restaurants like Timber Pizza and Himitsu. Home has an expansive fenced in backyard with parking pad and lounging patio; its shaded front porch is elevated off the street and allows for relaxation and people watching on breezy summer evenings.



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



