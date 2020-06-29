1469 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Welcome Home! Situated just one block from 14th Street and U Street Corridor as well as Meridian Hill Park, this is the the perfect oasis in the middle of the city. Inside, you will find exquisite interiors, sought after designer accents and attention to details throughout this gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom residence. This boutique home features high end finishes, airy ceilings, tons of storage as well as beautiful 5" walnut hardwood floors throughout. The private entryway brings you into the open-concept living/dining/kitchen - accentuated by over sized windows with custom Smith and Noble window treatments. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is a dream and features stainless steel appliances (including a chef-grade 6 burner gas range) and a lavish center island perfect for entertaining. Hand made, soft-close custom cabinetry and a large pantry provide plenty of space for all your kitchen needs. The master suite features an expansive walk-in closet, as well as a luxurious en-suite bath with dual vanity sinks and a large frame-less glass shower. Right off of the master bedroom, you will find a tranquil private patio with ample space to relax and entertain. Building has secure bike storage. All pictures are of unit virtually staged - unit comes unfurnished.