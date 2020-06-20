All apartments in Washington
1465 Columbia Rd NW 302

1465 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 569-8131
Location

1465 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 Available 09/01/20 Columbia Heights, You're Home - This wonderful apartment on Columbia Rd NW, in the heart of Olde Columbia Heights, just opened up and is ready to rent!

This great corner unit has amazing natural light throughout. Both bedrooms are similarly sized and the bathroom is very chic and tastefully appointed. The bedroom is well situated for comfort and natural light.

Hardwood dominates the living areas and the classic rectangular layout makes it equally inviting for residents and guests alike.

The modified galley kitchen provides all the modern conveniences and aesthetic flourishes you expect and the space to organize and prep, whether it's readymade from Trader Joe's or something with a bit more flair from Blue Apron.

Finally, en-suite washer and dryer mean constant swagger for whoever is lucky enough to call this apartment home.

Contact us today about scheduling a showing.

(RLNE4660645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have any available units?
1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 offer parking?
No, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have a pool?
No, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have accessible units?
No, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 Columbia Rd NW 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
