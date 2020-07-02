All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1460 Fuller St., NW - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1460 Fuller St., NW - A
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

1460 Fuller St., NW - A

1460 Fuller Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1460 Fuller Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in the heart of some of DC's most vibrant and exciting neighborhoods. Your chance to live in comfort on a quiet street, only minutes away from the dining and entertainment of Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Mount Pleasant.

Some features include:

-Less than a 10 minute walk from Columbia Heights Metro (Green and Yellow Lines), Target and DCUSA shopping complex. Just steps from 14th and 16th Street buses, Capital Bikeshare, and Meridian Hill Park!
-Central AC/Heat
-Stainless steel kitchen appliances
-Off Street Parking
-Backyard deck for entertaining
-End unit rowhouse with lots of light from three sides!

No smoking. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. One year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have any available units?
1460 Fuller St., NW - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have?
Some of 1460 Fuller St., NW - A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Fuller St., NW - A currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Fuller St., NW - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Fuller St., NW - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A is pet friendly.
Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A offer parking?
No, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have a pool?
No, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have accessible units?
No, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Fuller St., NW - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Fuller St., NW - A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University