1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505

NEW LISTING - Affordable luxury! Spacious, top floor one bedroom condo in the heart of Columbia Heights. Efficient kitchen features plenty of cabinets, new granite counters, new stainless steel sink, new modern faucet and new garbage disposer. Huge master bedroom has wall-to-wall closets with room for desk area. Brand new LVT flooring throughout, updated lighting and freshly painted, ready for move-in. Steps to Columbia Heights metro, Target, and some of your favorite restaurants. Building is PET FRIENDLY and has a fenced-in dog run, bike room, storage room and community laundry room with commercial washers for over sized loads. Bike Room and Storage bins are located in the building's basement and available for rent through the Association management.



***Pet Fee is an additional $35.00 per month.



