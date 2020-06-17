All apartments in Washington
1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:56 PM

1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505

1458 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 775-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1458 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
bike storage
NEW LISTING - Affordable luxury! Spacious, top floor one bedroom condo in the heart of Columbia Heights. Efficient kitchen features plenty of cabinets, new granite counters, new stainless steel sink, new modern faucet and new garbage disposer. Huge master bedroom has wall-to-wall closets with room for desk area. Brand new LVT flooring throughout, updated lighting and freshly painted, ready for move-in. Steps to Columbia Heights metro, Target, and some of your favorite restaurants. Building is PET FRIENDLY and has a fenced-in dog run, bike room, storage room and community laundry room with commercial washers for over sized loads. Bike Room and Storage bins are located in the building's basement and available for rent through the Association management.

***Pet Fee is an additional $35.00 per month.

New stainless steel appliances being installed this week with microwave. Links below:

https://www.homedepot.com/p/GE-1-9-cu-ft-Over-the-Range-Microwave-in-Stainless-Steel-with-Sensor-Cooking-JVM7195SKSS/207025745

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Frigidaire-22-1-cu-ft-Side-by-Side-Refrigerator-in-Stainless-Steel-FFSS2315TS/302565431

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Frigidaire-30-in-5-3-cu-ft-Electric-Range-with-Self-Cleaning-Oven-in-Stainless-Steel-FFEF3054TS/302766927

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have any available units?
1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have?
Some of 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 offer parking?
No, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 does not offer parking.
Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have a pool?
No, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have accessible units?
No, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1458 Columbia Rd NW- 505 does not have units with dishwashers.
