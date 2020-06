Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Multi-Family Brownstone Row w/ apartment available for rent, conveniently located on Fairmont St between 14th St & 16th. Newly renovated with HWFs, W/D, D/W, SS Appliance and much more. This unit is ready for immediately occupancy. Enjoy extra large bedrooms and renovated bath and being steps away from local transportation, shopping and entertainment. Pets allowed on case by case bases, standard fees apply. Call Jerome 202-321-5596