1451 Girard Street Northwest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

1451 Girard Street Northwest

1451 Girard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
Modern finishings 2 BED+DEN, 2 BATH apartment in south Columbia Heights!
Unit Features: beautiful modern designed kitchen with marble counter tops and Stainless steel appliances; Natural light in the living room and master bedroom; Lots of closet space; Harwood floors; Central air conditioning; Washer/dryer in unit; Private Entrance; Unique private outdoor area attached to the den that feels like a private enclave. Deadbolts on front and back doors, 3M security film on windows and doors. Water, gas, and trash collection utilities are included. Pets are on case by case basis.

Conveniently located across the street from Columbia Heights Community Center - basketball courts & gym. Just 4 blocks away from Columbia Heights Metro station (Green, Yellow lines) and multiple bus lines. Close proximity to U St, North Shaw, and 14th St corridor amenities: shops, cafes, restaurants, music and nightlife on U-Street.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have any available units?
1451 Girard Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have?
Some of 1451 Girard Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Girard Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Girard Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Girard Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 Girard Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1451 Girard Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 Girard Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1451 Girard Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1451 Girard Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Girard Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Girard Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
