1451 Girard Street Northwest

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry

Modern finishings 2 BED+DEN, 2 BATH apartment in south Columbia Heights!

Unit Features: beautiful modern designed kitchen with marble counter tops and Stainless steel appliances; Natural light in the living room and master bedroom; Lots of closet space; Harwood floors; Central air conditioning; Washer/dryer in unit; Private Entrance; Unique private outdoor area attached to the den that feels like a private enclave. Deadbolts on front and back doors, 3M security film on windows and doors. Water, gas, and trash collection utilities are included. Pets are on case by case basis.



Conveniently located across the street from Columbia Heights Community Center - basketball courts & gym. Just 4 blocks away from Columbia Heights Metro station (Green, Yellow lines) and multiple bus lines. Close proximity to U St, North Shaw, and 14th St corridor amenities: shops, cafes, restaurants, music and nightlife on U-Street.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.