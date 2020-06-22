All apartments in Washington
1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1

1449 Corcoran Street Northwest
Location

1449 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What a great location! Beautiful condo in a boutique building. Walk score 97! Classic two bedroom/ two bath in 3 unit row house** Private entrance** Open living room with wood burning fireplace and south facing windows ** Spacious dining room with kitchen pass through/breakfast bar ** Updated galley kitchen ** excellent closet space and pantry ** hardwood floors ** Newer carpet in bedrooms * Washer/Dryer * Quiet tree lined street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have any available units?
1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have?
Some of 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 does offer parking.
Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 CORCORAN ST NW #1 has units with dishwashers.
