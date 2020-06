Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1442 Corcoran St, NW Apt 3 Available 08/01/19 Stunning and Stylish! One Bedroom One Bathroom Near Logan Circle! - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is bright and spacious. Features high end finishes, a fireplace, recessed lighting, and exposed brick.



The hardwood floors are wide plank style and there is lots of closet space.



The washer and dryer is in the unit.



(RLNE5040460)