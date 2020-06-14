All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3

1440 Fairmont St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1440 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this awesome one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. The apt is located on the ground floor of a 3 unit building. The apartment features an open floor plan. There are stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. There are laminate wood patterned floors and tile in the bathroom. There is a 2 in 1 washer\dryer and some extra storage space. Finishing this awesome apartment is a large shared backyard.

Located only three blocks from the metro the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch or visit any of the numerous restaurants lining 14th st. U st corridor is also short stroll away.

Details:
Security Deposit: One month's rent
Utilities: Water and Electricity flat rate $150 per month
Lease: No less than 6 months
Pet policy: Pets welcome non-refundable pet cleaning fee of $250 due at lease signing. Property may be rented furnished or unfurnished.
Available for immediate move-in
All applicants subject to credit\background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have any available units?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have?
Some of 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 offer parking?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have a pool?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University