1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this awesome one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. The apt is located on the ground floor of a 3 unit building. The apartment features an open floor plan. There are stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. There are laminate wood patterned floors and tile in the bathroom. There is a 2 in 1 washer\dryer and some extra storage space. Finishing this awesome apartment is a large shared backyard.



Located only three blocks from the metro the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch or visit any of the numerous restaurants lining 14th st. U st corridor is also short stroll away.



Details:

Security Deposit: One month's rent

Utilities: Water and Electricity flat rate $150 per month

Lease: No less than 6 months

Pet policy: Pets welcome non-refundable pet cleaning fee of $250 due at lease signing. Property may be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Available for immediate move-in

All applicants subject to credit\background check