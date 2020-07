Amenities

Convenient one bedroom rental available now. Newly renovated, with new kitchen bath, washer and dryer in unit. Half a block from bus stop for quick ride to Fort Totten or Brookland metros. This one level one bedroom, one bath is on the lower level of an end unit townhouses converted to 2 units. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. More photos coming soon.