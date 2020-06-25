All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305

1438 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1438 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 Available 09/13/19 Charming Columbia Heights One Bedroom w/ Parking! - Perfectly located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this renovated space features an open floor plan and tons of natural light. On the third floor, enjoy being tucked in from the street below - you have the benefit of being right near the hustle and bustle of the heart of Columbia Heights! This unit has wood floors throughout, central A/C, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bright bedroom has plenty of storage space and a modern ceiling fan. There is an in-unit washer/dryer, and one off street parking space included.

Out the front door, you can catch one of the many Columbia Road or 14th Street buses - talk about a commuter's dream! Less than a 4-minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) not to mention shopping made easy at the Target and Best Buy around the corner. Grocery shopping is easy at the 24-hour Giant and this time of year enjoy fresh fruits from the CoHi farmers market. In the heart of Columbia Heights, this ideal location allows for an easy walk to tons of DC's prime neighborhoods- Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, 14th Street corridor, U Street, and Dupont!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and $250 move-in fee to the building. One off-street parking spot included. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have any available units?
1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have?
Some of 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 offers parking.
Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University