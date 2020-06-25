Amenities

1438 Columbia Rd NW, Unit 305 Available 09/13/19 Charming Columbia Heights One Bedroom w/ Parking! - Perfectly located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this renovated space features an open floor plan and tons of natural light. On the third floor, enjoy being tucked in from the street below - you have the benefit of being right near the hustle and bustle of the heart of Columbia Heights! This unit has wood floors throughout, central A/C, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bright bedroom has plenty of storage space and a modern ceiling fan. There is an in-unit washer/dryer, and one off street parking space included.



Out the front door, you can catch one of the many Columbia Road or 14th Street buses - talk about a commuter's dream! Less than a 4-minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) not to mention shopping made easy at the Target and Best Buy around the corner. Grocery shopping is easy at the 24-hour Giant and this time of year enjoy fresh fruits from the CoHi farmers market. In the heart of Columbia Heights, this ideal location allows for an easy walk to tons of DC's prime neighborhoods- Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, 14th Street corridor, U Street, and Dupont!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electric and $250 move-in fee to the building. One off-street parking spot included. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5085751)