1437 MONROE STREET NW

Completely renovated 4BR | 3.5 Victorian-Style row home in the heart of Columbia Heights. Offering three levels of living across more than enough space to meet all of your living needs. Features include expansive open floor plan, stunning gas fireplace, custom millwork, white oak hardwood floors, large dining area, and gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, Thor gas range, quartz countertops, ample storage, and a glass door that leads to a lovely private backyard patio perfect for entertaining. This stunning home also boasts luxurious baths, spacious bedrooms including one with a private balcony & an enviable owner's suite, and bedroom-level washer/dryer. In addition you'll find a fully-finished lower-level in-law suite with a private entrance, wet bar, den that works equally well as an office, and a large bedroom. Located in one of DCs most vibrant neighborhoods with a Walk Score of 96, numerous award winning restaurants, shops, nightlife, and the Metro are just blocks away!