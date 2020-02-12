All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

1437 MONROE STREET NW

1437 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Completely renovated 4BR | 3.5 Victorian-Style row home in the heart of Columbia Heights. Offering three levels of living across more than enough space to meet all of your living needs. Features include expansive open floor plan, stunning gas fireplace, custom millwork, white oak hardwood floors, large dining area, and gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, Thor gas range, quartz countertops, ample storage, and a glass door that leads to a lovely private backyard patio perfect for entertaining. This stunning home also boasts luxurious baths, spacious bedrooms including one with a private balcony & an enviable owner's suite, and bedroom-level washer/dryer. In addition you'll find a fully-finished lower-level in-law suite with a private entrance, wet bar, den that works equally well as an office, and a large bedroom. Located in one of DCs most vibrant neighborhoods with a Walk Score of 96, numerous award winning restaurants, shops, nightlife, and the Metro are just blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have any available units?
1437 MONROE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have?
Some of 1437 MONROE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 MONROE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1437 MONROE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 MONROE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1437 MONROE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1437 MONROE STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 MONROE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1437 MONROE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1437 MONROE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 MONROE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 MONROE STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

