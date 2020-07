Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A BEAUTIFUL MUST SEE renovated home in Historic Anacostia! $2,150.00 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Hardwood floors Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances granite countertops. Beautiful back porch and big back yard (private) washer/dryer. This home is located in the heart of Anacostia development (near Starbucks & Busboys and Poets) and minutes to public transportation (metro and bus). Tenant pays utilities. Pet Fee Required ($400.00 per year).