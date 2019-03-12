1431 GERANIUM STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Storybook Tudor 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Shepherd Park! Fully fenced in yard. This home has old world charm with modern day finishes, truly best of both worlds. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Close to the amenities of downtown Silver Spring.Entry level has a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace, dining room and sunroom, all with hardwood floors.Upper level has three generous sized bedrooms and two full, completely updated bathrooms.Finished attic with AC for additional living space-lower level has a huge, semi-finished basement with laundry, half bathroom and a very large shelved storage closet.Huge fenced in yard with detached 2-car garage and new flag stone patio Schools : ES: Shepherd MS: Dean HS: Wilson