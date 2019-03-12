All apartments in Washington
1431 GERANIUM STREET NW
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

1431 GERANIUM STREET NW

1431 Geranium Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Geranium Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Storybook Tudor 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Shepherd Park! Fully fenced in yard. This home has old world charm with modern day finishes, truly best of both worlds. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Close to the amenities of downtown Silver Spring.Entry level has a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace, dining room and sunroom, all with hardwood floors.Upper level has three generous sized bedrooms and two full, completely updated bathrooms.Finished attic with AC for additional living space-lower level has a huge, semi-finished basement with laundry, half bathroom and a very large shelved storage closet.Huge fenced in yard with detached 2-car garage and new flag stone patio Schools : ES: Shepherd MS: Dean HS: Wilson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have any available units?
1431 GERANIUM STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have?
Some of 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1431 GERANIUM STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 GERANIUM STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
